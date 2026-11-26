The Katsina State Government has constituted a nine-member committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a foreign female tourist, involving His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Farouk Umar, CON.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango, said,”The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, has approved the appointment of the following persons as members of the committee:

Justice Amiru Sanusi (Rtd) – Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Usman Abba – Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs,Justice Sadiq A. Mahuta (Rtd), Galadiman Katsina and

Hon. Isah Dabai – Commissioner for Religious Affairs.

Others are Alhaji Lawal Aliyu Daura,Professor Halima Kabir – Department of Languages and Cultures, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,Dr. Bala Salisu Zango – Honourable Commissioner for Information and Culture, Katsina State, Hajiya Khadija Abdulkadir – Adviser to the Kingdom of Belgium on Economic Diplomacy Affairs,

and Fadila Muhammad Dikko – Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Katsina State, who will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

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According to the statement, the committee has the following terms of reference to guide it in conducting its investigation:

a. To investigate the allegation of sexual misconduct against the Emir of Daura.

b. To invite all persons involved in the matter or connected to the allegation.

c. To ascertain the actual reason for the foreign tourist’s visit to the Emir’s palace.

d. To examine all documents, information and evidence relating to the matter.

e. To carry out all other acts that are necessary or connected to ensuring justice in the matter.

f. To determine the extent of culpability of the Emir of Daura in respect of the allegation.

g. To recommend appropriate disciplinary measures.

h. To recommend corrective measures that will prevent a recurrence of such an incident in the future.

The statement also said the committee is expected to submit its report within four weeks from the date of its inauguration.

“The Government calls on the public to allow the committee to carry out its work freely without undue pressure. It also urges the public to avoid any act or statement that may obstruct the investigation or affect the work of the committee.

Also,the Government also assured citizens that justice will be ensured based on the outcome of the investigation to be presented by the committee.