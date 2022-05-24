Alleged sexual abuse: Court issues arrest warrant against dismissed teacher over failure to appear in court

Justice Akeem Fashola of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Jabi, Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a warrant of arrest against a dismissed teacher, Igoche Daniel Adah over his failure to appear before the court for arraignment in the sexual abuse charge preferred against him by the police.

The FCT Commissioner of Police had in a one-count charge preferred Adah, a 39-year-old, alleging he had sexually molested a 14-year-old girl, Otuya Deborah Miracle, in the premises of Destiny Christian Academy, Airport Road, Abuja, by touching and caressing her breast and other sexual parts.

This, the police said, was contrary to the provision of Section 32 (1) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 32 (2) of the same law.





When the case was called for arraignment of the defendant today, the prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, drew the court’s attention to Adah’s absence for the second time.

There was no reason for Adah’s absence in court and he had no legal representation either.