Alleged sexual abuse: Court issues arrest warrant against dismissed teacher over failure to appear in court 

By Saliu Gbadamosi - Abuja
Justice Akeem Fashola of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Jabi, Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a warrant of arrest against a dismissed teacher, Igoche Daniel Adah over his failure to appear before the court for arraignment in the sexual abuse charge preferred against him by the police.
The FCT Commissioner of Police had in a one-count charge preferred Adah, a 39-year-old, alleging  he had sexually molested a 14-year-old girl, Otuya Deborah Miracle, in the premises of Destiny Christian Academy, Airport Road, Abuja, by touching and caressing her breast and other sexual parts.
This, the police said, was contrary to the provision of Section 32 (1) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 32 (2) of the same law.


When the case was called for arraignment of the defendant today, the prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, drew the court’s attention to Adah’s absence for the second time.
There was no reason for Adah’s absence in court and he had no legal representation either.
Ijagbemi informed the judge that despite being served with the hearing notice both Adah and his surety, both of whom had earlier given their assurances to be in court, were absent.
According to the prosecuting counsel, by his absence, the defendant had chosen to disrespect the court for the second time by ignoring the court’s invitation.
Ijagbemi subsequently pleaded with Justice Fashola to issue a warrant of arrest against the Adah to enable the police to arrest and bring him before the court.
Ruling on the application, Justice Fashola issued the arrest warrant on the defendant and subsequently adjourned the arraignment to June 23.

