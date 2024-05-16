People of Amakor Nanka Community, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has vindicated their Traditional ruler, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo and the community’s President General, Rev Canon Ifeanyichukwu Ezeike of alleged sand mining activities in the area.

They noted that there is no sand mining activities going on in their village, warning peddlers of such allegations to desist forthwith.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some group of individuals in the community had accused both the Traditional Ruler and President General of the community of being behind the sand mining in the area.

But speaking to Journalists at the community square on Wednesday, the President General, Rev Canon Ifeanyichukwu Ezeike described the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, urging the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and the public to disregard the claims

According to him, the village, with a common boundary with Oko community has no sand beach, while the road linking the area the monarch and himself were being accused of sand mining had been impassable.

He alleged that the intention of his accusers was to create the impression of a chaos community to compel the governor to pronounce a state of emergency on the town.

He said, “It beats my imagination that someone in his rational sense can cook up unfounded allegations. As you can see, we had to park our cars up there to trek to this point because the vehicles couldn’t reach here.

“So which route did the so-called sand miners take with their heavy-duty trucks to come here? Besides, this road had been deplorable and impassable for several years.

“This is not the first time they’re making such claims. Last year, they came up with a Save our Souls claim, calling on the governor to come to their rescue. Yet they’re still alive till today.

“I see them as frustrated people who can go any length to score their point. But this one is too cheap and should be ignored by any right-thinking person.

“Our traditional ruler, Igwe Ezeilo is responsible and well respected by the entire community as well as my humble self, being a clergyman and can’t be involved in such trivialities.

“Immediately the governor gave the directive against sand mining after town hall meeting in Oko last year, we constituted a committee and passed a circular to all tipper drivers associations on the same matter.

“We call on the governor to ignore the rumour mongers. They want to create an impression that our community is in a state of unrest so the governor may pronounce a state of emergency. But 98% of the people are united and peaceful.”

Chairman, Nanka Patriotic Union (NPU) Erosion Control Committee, Comrade Emmanuel Ezeokafor dismissed the allegations as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“Apart from my position in the committee, I’m the leader of truck drivers in both Anambra and Imo States. Even before our appointments, we’ve been battling erosion in the community.

“Immediately I was appointed, I summoned the entire truck drivers to ensure compliance with the Governor’s directive. We’re also working with OCHA brigade to arrest and prosecute violators,” he said.

Also speaking, former Chairman, Amakor Njikoka Development Union and member of Igwe cabinet, Emmanuel Obiekunie said the target of the mongers who were insignificant was to gain cheap popularity.

“We’re comfortable with the Anambra State government directives on sand mining ban in the community which is erosion-prone. The leadership of Nanka traditional institution and Town Union are willing to implement it the later,” he added.

Women Leader, Chinyere Okafor said the allegation came to her as rude shock, distancing the entire women in the community from it.

“Soon after the governor’s directive, our PG went round the entire village, warning that whoever that is caught excavating sand in the community will have himself to blame.

“So how can the same person that made the law violate the same law he made? This is nothing but blackmail. If they have any grouse, they should speak out rather than blackmail both their leadership and the community in general,” she posited.

