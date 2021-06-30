Alleged Salaries Mortgage: Disregard PDP’s lies, Ondo HoS tells workers

The Ondo State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, on Wednesday, called on workers in the state to disregard the allegation that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has mortgaged their salaries to negotiate the forthcoming Supreme Court judgement with the state allocations for favouritism.

Adeyemo who stated this during a press conference in Akure, Ondo State capital, maintained that the governor does not interfere in the allocation of funds for payment of workers’ salary and pension in the state.

The HoS urged the workers to disregard the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) that Akeredolu has mortgaged their welfare, warning politicians not to play politics with the state workers.

Adeyemo said “I wish to advise workers not to allow any political party or politicians to create chaos between workers and government. They are not to use workers wages as means of settling scores among themselves.

“Workers should not allow themselves to be used by political parties and politicians for any political gains.

“The financial situation of the state occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic which ravaged the world economy thereby causing the Federal Allocation accruable to the state to drastically go down.”

He explained that “The fact should be told that Mr Governor does not interfere nor get involved in the allocation of funds for payment of workers’ salary and pension.

“This is usually being done by the leaders of Labour Union in the state in collaboration with critical stakeholders based on the available resources at the end of each month.

“It is hoped that the state will overcome the present trying time as soon as possible, therefore workers are enjoined to continue to bear with the present administration.

“The payment of percentage salary on monthly basis due to paucity of the fund is done through the office of Head of Service and all the relevant Labour Unions in the state.

“The allocation to the state from Federation account shared into various salary sections including subvention to tertiary institutions in the state.

“It is after the agreement between the office of HOS and the Labour that we present the resolutions to Mr Governor for approval.

“We are all aware of the precarious financial situation of government caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which affects finances of government globally. Ondo State is not excluded.

“I wish to reiterate that the government has never used our salaries or state fund to settle any judgment as wrongly alleged in a publication. Government has always prioritized the welfare of workers in the state through promotion exercise that is ongoing and various loans – car loan and Housing Loan are being enjoyed by workers.”

