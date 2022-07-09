Alleged rip-off of pilgrims: NAHCON to unleash EFCC, police on tour operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has declared that it will thoroughly investigate the rip-off of some Nigerian intending pilgrims by some licenced tour operators who allegedly collected extra money from the intending pilgrims claiming that such amount was for the Hajj body.

NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, stated this when asked by journalists at Arafat in Saudi Arabia to react to a viral video in which some intending pilgrims claimed they paid an extra amount to their operator who claimed the money was meant for NAHCON to enable them to be airlifted to the Holy Land.

According to him, NAHCON was going to investigate such allegations against it by some tour operators who collected extra money from their clients, claiming that the money was collected to be transferred to the Hajj body.

Hassan said the commission would not only sanction such tour operators but also invited security and investigative agencies to investigate such operators.

“Well, we need to investigate it (allegation). But if it is true that there were such allegations, there will certainly be sanctions.

“There will be the invitation of security and investigative agencies, certainly we will,” Hassan said.

He declared that NAHCON did not collect money from either any individuals or states, saying that the investigation revealed that some tour operators collected extra money with the understanding that they would charter aircraft for their pilgrims.

“National Hajj Commission does not collect money from single individual. Even in the state, we also don’t collect money.

“Our investigation revealed that some tour operators collected additional money from their pilgrims with the understanding that they will charter aircraft for them.

“When we get home, we will thoroughly investigate this. I make bold to say that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria collects no single money from any individuals for the matter of operation whether in the states or tour operators. That will be the responsibility of their managers,” he said.

Hassan said despite this, the commission made efforts to ensure that all registered pilgrims were brought to Saudi Arabia “since every pilgrim is our own”.

While regretting that some intending pilgrims could not be airlifted to Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj, the NAHCON CEO said the commission tried its best to ensure all registered pilgrims were airlifted but despite its frantic efforts, it was not possible to do so.

According to him, the commission had an understanding with Saudi airline, FlyNas for a rescue operation but by the time a two-day extension was granted to Nigeria to airlift all pilgrims, it was too late as the airline had disbanded its crew.





“We actually had the understanding of FlyNas to do the rescue. But immediately after the gate was formally closed, FlyNas sent their crew back to their different countries.

“So when we told them that our efforts (to get extra two days), they said they have disbanded their crew and they were from different countries and there was no way in that short time.”

Hassan, however, assured those who missed the 2022 Hajj of NAHCON’s readiness to refund their fares immediately, saying that those who do not wish to collect their money back will be given priority next year.

“For all those who couldn’t come, doe us it was painful and we have made up our mind that we will look for these people and ensure that they get their money immediately we arrive home.

“In fact, we are ready to refund the money before we get home. In the event that they don’t want to collect their money; this is something we have seen occurring in Hajj, we will give them a priority,” the NAHCON chairman assured.

