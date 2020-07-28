Alleged privatisation scam: Senate summons UBA GMD

The alleged scandal of missing N41billion belonging to the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) in the custody of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has resurrected at the Senate.

This was sequel to a petition sent to the upper legislative chamber by a legal firm, J.U Ayogu and Co, on behalf of NITEL/MTEL.

About N42billion was deposited with UBA after the liquidation of NITEL and its acquisition by MTEL.

Senator representing Ondo central who incidentally is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has, therefore, summoned the Group Managing Director ( GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UBA, Kennedy Uzoka to appear before it next Wednesday and respond to the petition.

Addressing newsmen, Senator Akinyelure alleged that the bank made unauthorised withdrawals from the account of the liquidated telecommunications companies in four instances to the tune of N41 out of N42billion liquidators of the forms deposited there.

Making copious reference to the petition, Senator Akinyelure noted that UBA withdrew N29billion, N11billion, N6.8million and N22million at different times between 2006 and 2015 from the accounts without relevant tickets or authorizations for that purpose.

He further faulted the claim of the bank that a particular withdrawal of the sum of N685million was the cost of litigations.

He said: “Being a committee adhering strictly to Senate rules, the litigated N685million is not part of what the UBA is being invited for despite even losing to NITEL liquidators at both the Federal High Court and Appeal Courts

“The Committee’s right of investigation under section 88 of the 1999 Constitution will be exercised to the fullest on this matter because the owners of the stolen monies by UBA are dying.”

“A human rights lawyer had sent a petition on behalf of the liquidators and creditors of NITEL and MTEL, that if the N685m is a subject of litigation, there is a third account meant for taxation and disasters which has N169m. It was also unilaterally withdrawn by the UBA

“Seven years after the withdrawal, they’ve not provided the tickets, instead, they were asking the liquidators to get the tickets from the dead liquidators, which is wrong. They had yet to provide the tickets

“In another account which had N29bn, UBA also unilaterally withdrew the money from NITEL accounts without authorization tickets. Most of the creditors of NITEL have sued the liquidators that they’ve collected money from the UBA without paying them

“The human rights lawyer wrote on behalf of the dying creditors to the Senate for legislative interventions

“There is another MTEL account N11bn withdrawn by the UBA and it has not been accounted for till today

“The creditors don’t have money to go to court because they are already bankrupt. They sued UBA over the N685m and they won at the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. Up till today, they didn’t respect the court judgement by not paying the liquidators

“When the Senate wrote the UBA management, they responded that the matter was in court. The Senate is hereby insisting that the matter is not subjuidice, and we are calling on them to appear before us on August 5, 2020

“The Group Managing Director should come and explain how the other funds are withdrawn was before the court. They are owing the NITEL and MTEL over N41bn and they should come and explain to Nigerians.”