A media aide to Senator Representing Anambra North, Stella Adaeze Oduah, has denied an attempt to scuttle the ongoing tribunal proceedings, saying it was a target at blackmailing President Tinubu.

Oduah’s Director of Media/Publicity, Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, in reaction to a petition by Today’s Anti-Corruption Network, (TACN), which alleged a plot aimed at derailing the arraignment of Senator Stella Oduah over charges filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the statement, Chukwudebe denied the allegation while noting that the group has complete ignorance of court processes and the clear-cut distinction between the various arms of government.

“Our attention has just been drawn to a spurious, mischievous, and desperate series of sponsored diatribes on various social media platforms by political detractors of the Distinguished Senator Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah OON, masquerading under a self-styled group named Today’s Anti-Corruption Network, (TACN),” the statement reads.

He, therefore, enjoined the President to ignore the petition as it amounts to blackmail on his person and integrity.

“I have contacted some media platforms used for this hatchet job for our right to reply. I hope they do the professional thing and correct this lousy journalism because no one ever contacted us for our side of this,”

According to the media aide, an informed perusal of the petition revealed not only a desperate need to distract the general public from the pending litigation that arose as a result of the just concluded general elections but also a complete ignorance of court processes and the clear cut distinction between the various arms of government.

“The introspective may want to ask whether His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu now combines his executive office with that of the Chief Justice of the Federation because it is glaring that their petition purely imagines Mr President as a despot and autocrat who interferes in issues not within the purview of his office.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the constitution of our land provides a clear-cut distinction between the various arms of government. It is quite unfortunate that the petitioners, in their haste to do this yeoman’s job, have let out a Freudian slip by imagining that we have a president who thinks like them in terms of being meddlesome.

“The tone of the petition amounts to blackmail on the person and integrity of Mr President, and, sadly, those behind it are yet to wean themselves of their blackmailing ways as it is common knowledge that no one is spared or sacred whenever they set out to unleash such terrible behaviour.

Again, we are at a loss to understand and situate their attacks on the judiciary. We can only opine that it takes a highly unschooled and illiterate mentality to imagine that the Judiciary is at the mercy of Mr President.





“As you well know, the Judiciary remains the last and final hope for every Nigerian, and it is fashioned in such a way as to deliver Justice, Equality & Equity.

“Therefore, for her political opponents, who should rather expend the energy they currently dissipate to confronting the issues before the tribunal, to be busy sponsoring such faceless groups whose stock in trade is casting unwarranted and unfortunate aspersions on this great institution, is, to put it bluntly, the height of insensitivity and callousness,” the statement said.

Chukwudebe, therefore, implores people to see this recent media as a recurrent penchant for attacking an exceptional legislator in the failed hopes that it would elicit public opprobrium and distract her from the real issues at hand.

“As we said earlier, we know those behind these latest attacks and are used to such intermittent tantrums, which are merely tales told by desperate minds; that is full of sound and fury but signifying absolutely nothing”.

