Alleged Naira abuse: EFCC invitation to Tompolo unnecessary — Agbomhere

Principal Partner at Blessing Agbomhere and Partners, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to prosecute the founder of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, describing the move as unnecessary.

Agbomhere, who also serves as the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known in a letter addressed to the EFCC.

Checks revealed that the EFCC, in a letter dated May 12, 2025, invited Tompolo to appear on Monday at its headquarters in Abuja to answer questions regarding the alleged Naira abuse during his 54th birthday celebration in April.

In the letter, Dr. Agbomhere urged the EFCC to withdraw the invitation and remove Tompolo’s name from its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The letter reads in part: “As we speak, Tompolo is the reason why the Nigerian economy is not comatose.

“He has continued to mobilize his company vigorously to protect Nigeria’s critical assets, such as oil pipelines, which were previously vandalized at will.

“In fact, we are appealing to the EFCC to withdraw the invitation and delete all related comments on the matter posted on its social media platforms against a law-abiding citizen.”

“Unarguably, High Chief Oweizidei Thomas Ekpemupolo is a law-abiding Nigerian who respects the law and would never engage in any act that breaches it.

“He is a true patriot, committed to protecting the economic wealth and vital national assets of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Niger Delta.

“He would not undermine the same system he works tirelessly to safeguard, even at the expense of his personal peace and safety.

“As the EFCC continues its efforts to protect our economic wealth, national image, and core values, it must not yield to emotional blackmail and online harassment by social media bandits who thrive on cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and discrediting our institutions.

“Respectfully, we urge you to use your esteemed office to view the allegation for what it is — a baseless outcry from idle minds intent on pulling down those working for the nation’s good.

“We ask that you reconsider and remove the statement against our client from the Commission’s official X handle.”

