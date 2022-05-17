Alleged N80bn fraud: EFCC arrests Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, informed that the commission’s verified intelligence showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds, Uwujaren added, were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Prior to his arrest on Monday, the commission had invited him to respond to issues relating to the alleged fraud, though he had failed to honour the invitation.

His failure to honour the invitation, according to the commission’s spokesman, led to his arrest.

As of the time of filing this report, Idris was with the anti-graft agency and it was not certain if he would be granted administrative bail to go home.