The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised contempt charges against two defence counsels in the N80.2 billion alleged money laundering case involving former Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.

Bello, along with his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, is facing 19-count charges of money laundering amounting to N80,246,470,089.88.

During the resumed hearing on Thursday, June 27, 2024, EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinhero, SAN, requested the court take disciplinary actions against Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, and Adeola Adedipe, SAN, for failing to fulfil their commitment to produce the former governor for arraignment.

Pinhero emphasised the severity of their actions, stating, “My application is to invite them and show cause why my Lordship will not deal with them for professional misconduct.

“My Lord, since Adedipe is here, my Lord should deal with him to remove him from the inner bar and deal with him summarily in the dock. It is a serious responsibility.”

He cited the 2023 rules of professional conduct, specifically Rule 32, Sub-33, which states that a lawyer who fails to comply with any undertaking by him either personally or to his client is, aside from being in contempt of court, prima facie guilty of professional misconduct.

Pinhero urged the court to hold the two counsels in contempt to serve as a deterrent to other lawyers.

Both Mohammed and Adedipe had previously undertaken to ensure the suspect’s presence in court but had failed to do so.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Adedipe mentioned a letter allegedly written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court requesting the case be transferred to the Lokoja Judicial Division, arguing that the matter required territorial jurisdiction.

