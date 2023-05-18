The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday revealed that it is investigating the outgoing Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, for allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

The commission declared that its investigation of the governor was a source of anxiety in Government House, Gusau, “with the governor in mortal dread of his fate once he steps down as governor on May 29”.

Matawalle had on Tuesday levelled allegations of corruption in assets disposal and plea bargain procedure against EFCC and its Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and dared the anti-corruption commission to go after President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers.

Reacting to the Zamfara governor’s allegations while addressing journalists at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, the commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said the anti-graft agency ought not to dignify the governor with a response but “for the sake of some gullible citizens who might be swayed by the governor’s sudden burst of crusading zest”.

According to him, “What is at play here is a pure case of corruption fighting back. Matawalle’s outburst is a product of paranoia- an uncomfortable exertion arising from the heat of EFCC’s lawful activities.”

Nwajah said it was not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate who EFCC should arrest, when and where, adding that the governor wanted to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate.

He said what Matawalle trying to do was a matter of corruption fighting back, saying that Nigerians should expect more wild allegations from more politically exposed persons.

“The Commission would like to put the nation on notice to expect more of the kind of wild allegations made by Matawalle as those at the receiving end of EFCC’s investigations, fight viciously back.

“But the real issue with Matawalle is that he is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

“The money which was sourced as a loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The Commission’s investigations so far reveal that more than 100 companies have received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.





“Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the Commission made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States Dollars,” Nwajah said.

He added that the contractors did not render any service to Zamafara State but were allegedly directed to convert the monies paid to them into United States Dollars and return to the state governor through some of his commissioners, notably the Commissioners in charge of Finance and Local Government Affairs.

He informed that as part of the extensive investigation of contracts awarded by the Matawalle administration, especially for phantom projects in the local government areas, EFCC had recovered a sum of N300 million from a company, Fezel Nigeria Limited. The funds were traced to the Zamafara Investment Company.

