Alleged N5m fraud: EFCC closes case against Benue Assembly deputy speaker, clerk

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday closed its case against the deputy speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji and the clerk, Torese Agena before Justice S. O. Itodo of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi.

The two assembly officers are being prosecuted by the Makurdi Zonal Office of the EFCC on a two-count charge of abuse of office and criminal misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N5,040,950 (five million, forty thousand, nine hundred and fifty Naira).

At Tuesday’s sitting, the prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua, closed its case against the defendants after the testimony of the third prosecution witness (PW3), Gideon Kure, an EFCC staff.

The anti-graft agency staff had told the court that the commission got incriminating evidence against the defendants from different organisations, from which it tendered 23 exhibits that were admitted in evidence by court.

It could be recalled that before today’s sitting, Clifford Tyover Attle (PW1) and Ifa Celestine Mbakaa (PW2) had testified against the defendants.

The presiding judge, Justice Itodo adjourned the matter till December 9, 2020 for cross-examination of PW3 and for the defendants to open their defence.

