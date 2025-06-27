Alleged N33.8bn fraud: Ex-Minister voluntarily gave confessional statements — EFCC investigator

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that former Power Minister Saleh Mamman voluntarily provided several confessional statements to the Commission in the presence of his legal counsel and associates over his alleged N33.8bn fraud.

This testimony came during an ongoing trial-within-trial of alleged N33.8bn fraud, a mini-proceeding conducted by the court to determine the voluntariness of a confessional statement before it can be admitted as evidence.

Appearing before Justice James Omotosho as the first prosecution witness, Abubakar Kwaido vehemently rejected allegations from the defense that the statements were extracted under pressure.

“I was surprised to hear that he was threatened, as you can see in the videos we played, the defendant and his lawyer were smiling,” Kwaido stated.

He further emphasised that Mamman “gave all his statements personally, either written or dictated, and in the presence of his legal representatives or close associates.”

According to a statement from the EFCC, Mr. Kwaido informed the court that the former minister provided statements to the Commission on multiple dates: May 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, and 19, as well as August 3 and 9, all in 2023.

Each session, the investigator noted, was conducted with different lawyers or individuals accompanying the defendant, emphasising the consistent presence of legal representation or close associates.

Kwaido provided specific details of those present during the various sessions: “On 11 May 2023, it was taken in the presence of his counsel, P.A. Aderungi; on 12 May, P.A. Adewuyi and Aliyu Musa were present. On 15 May, he was cautioned and his statement taken in the presence of Muzzarril Yahaya. On 17 May, it was in the presence of Umar Yunusa; on 19 May, Paul Adetako. On 3 August, he came with his business partner, Rabiu, and on 9 August, with Sulieman Yusuf,” Kwaido detailed.

Mr. Mamman is currently facing a 12-count charge brought by the EFCC. The charges border on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of ₦33.8 billion, a sum allegedly linked to the extensive Mambilla Power Project.

While defense counsel, Femi Atteh, SAN, vigorously opposed the admissibility of the extra-judicial statements, arguing they were coerced, the court ultimately admitted them into evidence. This decision followed compelling arguments presented by prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to today, Friday, June 27, 2025, for the continuation of cross-examination in the ongoing trial-within-trial.

