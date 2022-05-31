Alleged N3.1bn fraud: court grants Okorocha N500m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has admitted the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to bail in the sum of N500 million and a surety in likes sum.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on Monday arraigned the former governor and six others on a 17-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, stealing, conversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of N3,147, 000, 000.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while ruling on the bail application of the former governor, who is the current Senator, representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly held that, the surety must be resident in Abuja and must have property worth the bail amount within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said the registrar of the court must verify the title documents of the property of the surety.

According to Justice Inyang, Okorocha must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court and must deposit his international passport with the registrar of the court.

Okorocha, the Judge held, must make himself available in the court to face his trial.





Details latter…

