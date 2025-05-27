Alleged N20bn fraud: Court orders EFCC to provide evidence against ex-AMCON boss

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide crucial investigative documents in the ongoing N20 billion fraud trial involving former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

Justice Oshodi, who presided over the case, directed the EFCC to serve the defence team and the court with key materials, including the electronic statement of Keystone Bank and a report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Kuru, arraigned on February 11, 2025, is facing an amended six-count charge alongside Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited.

While Kuru pleaded not guilty, Sigma Golf, represented by its Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Hamidu Modibbo, entered a guilty plea under a plea bargain.

Justice Oshodi convicted the company and ordered the forfeiture of its rights and interests in a unit of Keystone Bank shares to the Federal Government.

The trial continues on October 6, 7, and 8, 2025.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

