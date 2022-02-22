Alleged N2.9bn fraud: Lack of service stalls arraignment of ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha

Lack of service of court processes on Tuesday, stalled the arraignment of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged involvement in a N2.9 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, last month preferred a 17-count fraud charge against the former governor on the day he declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

When the matter came up before Justice Inyang Ekwo yesterday, counsel to the EFCC, Cosmos Ugwu informed the court of the inability of the anti-graft agency to effect service of the charge sheet on Okorocha, who is currently the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

He told the court that several efforts to effect service of court processes on Okorocha proved abortive.

Ugwu then asked the court for time to enable service of court processes on Okorocha, who was governor of Imo state between 2011 and 2019.

The trial Judge then adjourned till 12 noon of March 28, 2022, to enable service of the court processes on the former governor.

Okorocha was supposed to be arraigned along with a chieftain of the All Progressive (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye and five companies, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

EFCC alleged in the charge that Okorocha and his co-defendants conspired and diverted public funds into private accounts for their personal use.

The anti-graft agency alleged that, the defendants committed the alleged offence between October 2014 and February 2016.

It alleged that the defendants sequentially siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account and diverted the same into accounts of private firms.

