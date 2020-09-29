Alleged N2.7bn: We are investigating feeding of boarding students, not Home-Grown ― ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Tuesday, said the school feeding being referred to during its 2nd National Submit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja, was feeding of boarding students in Federal Government Colleges, and not Home-Grown School Feeding as erroneously reported by media.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye said, during the submit, that the commission had commenced an investigation into alleged diversion of school feeding funds worth N2.67billion into personal accounts when the students of Federal Colleges (Secondary Schools) were at home during COVID-19 lockdown.

A statement made available to newsmen by the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in Abuja, therefore, advised the general public to disregard the said reports suggesting a reference to the school feeding programme going on in primary schools.

It lamented that the said reports erroneously implied that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs diverted monies meant for Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

The statement further explained that commission had discovered through its review of publications on the Open Treasury Portal that statutory monthly allocations meant for the feeding of secondary school students of some Federal Government Colleges were diverted into personal accounts.

“In the speech, Professor Owasanoye stated inter alia, ‘’… we discovered payments to some federal colleges (secondary schools) for school feeding in the sum of N2.67b during the lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings.

“This is not the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme being managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.” The statement signed by Mrs Ogugua of ICPC explained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/