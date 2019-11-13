Alleged N2.1bn pension fraud: Maina’s blood pressure rises to 196/130, may slump if… ― Family

The family of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Wednesday, called on the authorities concerned to stop playing politics with his health, saying anonymous sources from Kuje Prison where he is being detained said his blood pressure had risen to 196/130.

The family lamented that his condition was so deteriorated that he could not stand or walk on his own unless supported by two people, one on each side.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Usman, for Abdulrasheed Maina’s family, a copy of which was made available to the Tribune Online in Abuja, said as measured as at Tuesday morning by Prison’s medical personnel, his health has been deteriorated, and nothing was done to rush him to any equipped medical facility for treatment.

According to the statement: “Recent information reaching the family and friends of the former Pensions Funds chief, Abdulrasheed Maina on his health condition is intimidating and disturbing as it depicts denial of access to treatment as his condition deteriorates by the day.

“More so, the medical personnel have advised the authorities against the dangers of denying him treatment but the Prison’s service management at are playing politics with his health.

“They have refused to allow him be kept in their medical facility within the prison even as their doctor strongly advised that he needs serious medical attention.” The family stated.

While calling on the authorities concerned to stop playing politics with his life, the family, therefore, pleaded to give him immediate access to the medical facility to receive treatment as provided by law, saying his condition could be made worse as he is liable to becoming paralyzed if urgent action was not taken.

The family also called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene on the matter as denying Maina access to good health would jeopardize the unearthing of truth about the allegations labelled against him.