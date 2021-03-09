Alleged N2.1bn fraud: Court summons Malami, Magu to testify in Maina’s case

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, issued a subpoena compelling the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to appear before it and testify in the ongoing trial of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina, over alleged N2.1 billion fraud.

The subpoena signed, on March 8, 2021, by the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang, ordered ten persons to appear before the court, on March 9, 10 and 11 to testify in Maina’s defence.

The document addressed to Malami and Magu reads: “You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this court at court 6, on 9th, 10th, 11th day of March 2021 at 9 o’clock in the forenoon and so, from day to day till the above case is tied, to give evidence on behalf of the 1st defendant.”

Others who were also subpoenaed include Femi Falana, Mohammed Mustapha, Hassan Salihu, Mohammed Wakil, G.T Idris, Kenneth Amabem, Ibrahim Kaigama and the Director of Compliance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Maina is standing trial for allegedly laundering the sum of N2.1 billion, while he was the chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

The first defence witness in the case, Ngozika Ihuoma, who had alleged that Magu misappropriated 222 properties worth N1.63 trillion recovered by the Maina-led PRTT, further alleged that Magu sold most of the properties to his friends and associates.

Ihuoma had also told the court while giving evidence that AGF and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in January 2016 and, “After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion he promised to recover.”

