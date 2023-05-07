There seems to be no respite for the immediate past Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Isah Adamu as the State House of Assembly last Thursday set up an Ad-hoc Committee to probe his administration at the Board of Financial Mismanagement while in office.

Adamu was unceremoniously removed by the outgoing State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello over an allegation of financial impropriety estimated at N1 billion in late 2023.

The Committee, NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered, has one week to submit its report, adding that the committee is being Chaired by the member representing Bosso Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Labour Matter, Hon Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso.

The House explained that the decision to investigate the former NSUBEB was informed by the public outcry over the monumental corruption that allegedly took place under his watch as the Chairman.

It was further learnt that the erstwhile NSUBEB Boss, Adamu is allegedly pretending over the Secretariat of the Transition Committee of the State Governor-Elect, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Also, three weeks after his sack, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammadu Barau Muazu II, stripped him of Adamu’s traditional title of the Emirate, Tambarin Kontagora”, accusing him of indiscipline and gross misconduct.

The Emir in a Letter dated 17th August 2022 with reference number

EC/HCI/55/Vol1/121 stated that the decision to terminate the appointment of the former NSUBEB’s Boss as the “Tambarin Kontagora” was reached after due consultations with the members

of the Emirate Council.

The letter, titled ‘Termination of your appointment as Tambarin Kontagora’ and signed by the Secretary of the Emirate Council, Samaila Mohammed Fodio, reads in parts: “I wish to inform you that His Royal Highness, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammadu Barau Muazu II, after consultations with members of Kontagora Emirate Council has approved and directed for the

immediate termination of your appointment as Tambarin Kontagora”.

The Emirate, however, accused the former NSUBEB Chairman of what it called “indiscipline, disloyalty and abuse of office” as the Chairman of the State’s Universal Basic Education Board, stressing that, “the decision was reached to safeguard the tradition and prestige of Kontagora Emirate that has been desperate in need for good ambassadors.

The letter added further, “Kindly know that this decision was taken due to your gross misconduct which is viewed as an act of indiscipline, disloyalty and abuse of office”

Further checks revealed that about two weeks ago the State Governor-Elect, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago was said to have come under serious attacks over his decision to include the embattled Dr Isah Adamu him in the 71-member Transition Committee where Adamu was

to head the Secretariat Committee of the Transition Council with 21 other members.





This decision by the Governor-Elect to have included the former NSUBEB’s Boss in the Transition Committed has continued to attract serious criticism from the public, many of who were said to have taken to their social media handles to condemned it, describing the inclusion of the embattled former NSUBEB Boss as a bad signal for the incoming administration.

Mallam Adamu Idris Manarakis, Nupe Language Professor Honorary, in his facebook post titled “am beginning to see the first step of unseriousness in Bago administration”, said “leaving Dr.

Isah Adamu in that list calls for an eyesore from concerned Nigerlites.

“Isah Adamu was said to have been sacked by three suceesive Governors in the state thus: former Governors Abdulkadri Am Kure of blessed memories, former Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (Talban Minna), and the incumbent Governor Abubakar Sani Bello saying, that by God’s Grace even if he (Adamu) had used charms to zip their mouths, that that of Bago is going to be impossible because we will not keep quiet”, stressing that “Isah Adamu is a disaster”.