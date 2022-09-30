Alleged N122m bribery: CUPP calls for removal of PDP chairman

The spokesperson of the opposition coalition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to as a matter of urgency reverse its decision on the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The coalition in a statement signed by Ugochinyere and made available to political correspondents also expressed shock that Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu are allegedly “gradually looting over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants”.

“Just recently Ayu was again alleged to have received N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos, without remitting same to the party, and the money was said to be given to him to influence proceedings ahead of the parties’ primaries in Abuja back in May.

“We are very worried about the constant allegations trailing the party under AYU’s leadership. Ayu and Anyanwu continue to stay in the office creating more crisis, and disunity in the party and will hamper PDP’s chances in 2023.

“The duo’s sack will not only benefit and unite the party, but it will also enable all aggrieved members to come together and work for the party’s victory in 2023.

CUPP said, “PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was allegedly said to have paid over N100 million to the NWC members after the party’s primaries. The money was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

“Six members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused Iyorchia Ayu of bribing members for their support over allegations of misappropriation against him.





“I call on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to press it on chieftains of the party and Ayu on the need to save the party from further polarisation and loss of our base in the South.

“This can be achieved by ensuring that PDP national chairman, Senator Ayu quits the party now alongside the national secretary, Anyanwu.”