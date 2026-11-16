Alleged misconduct: Reps order NSCDC boss to appear within 24 hours

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals on Monday ordered the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to appear before it within 24 hours over allegations of financial impropriety, unlawful arrests and harassment of licensed mining operators by the Mining Marshals, as well as the controversial killing of a serving officer, Deputy Superintendent Agada Levi Agada.

This followed a motion moved by Hon. Ali Amburura, representing Sokoto State, and seconded by Hon. Majidi from Katsina State during an investigative hearing convened by the committee to examine the activities, operations and funding of the Mining Marshals.

The committee had recently received a series of allegations bordering on abuse of power, extortion, unlawful detention, financial irregularities and alleged misconduct by personnel of the special security unit established to combat illegal mining across the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Rt. Hon. Gaza Gbefwi, said the investigation was aimed at establishing the facts surrounding allegations of unlawful arrests and harassment of licensed mining operators, an alleged ₦2 billion transaction linked to the bank account of a former state commander, suspected compromise within the Mining Marshals across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as concerns over vehicle procurement and the unit’s sources of funding.

Gbefwi disclosed that the committee was exercising its constitutional oversight powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to investigate the activities, legal status, funding arrangements and operational conduct of the Mining Marshals.

He recalled that more than 2,200 Mining Marshals were inaugurated in March 2024 as part of efforts to tackle illegal mining, curb the exploitation of mineral resources and strengthen security around mining locations nationwide.

However, he stressed that while the government had a responsibility to protect the country’s mineral resources, the operations of the Marshals must remain within the confines of the law, respect the fundamental rights of citizens and be guided by accountability and professionalism.

The committee expressed particular concern over the death of Agada Levi Agada, a Deputy Superintendent of the NSCDC and member of the Mining Marshals, who was allegedly killed by fellow officers while on active duty at a mining site.

While presenting a petition on behalf of the deceased officer’s family, their lawyer, Obasi-Obi Nwabueze, accused the NSCDC of providing conflicting accounts of the circumstances surrounding Agada’s death.

He maintained that medical affidavits obtained from doctors who attended to the deceased contradicted the account that he died following an attack by bandits.

According to the lawyer, Agada sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was taken to two medical facilities before being transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, where he eventually died.

Nwabueze said the family only became aware of the medical account after submitting a petition to the Nigeria Police Force, adding that affidavits from the medical personnel who attended to the deceased were available to substantiate their claims.

He further alleged that two NSCDC officers were indicted in connection with the incident, while three officers were arrested during the police investigation.

However, he claimed that the investigation was subsequently frustrated following the alleged arrest of the police officer handling the case and the withdrawal of the case file, a development he said had raised concerns about efforts to ensure justice for the deceased.

The lawyer appealed to the committee to intervene by ensuring that the police concluded the criminal investigation and that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

He also called for adequate protection for members of the deceased’s family and other witnesses, alleging that some of them had been subjected to threats and intimidation.

Agada, he disclosed, left behind a widow and two children aged 10 and seven.

While responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Gbefwi, expressed the committee’s condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that their petition would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

He also requested an executive summary of the family’s submissions to enable the committee to properly document the issues and guide its intervention.

This came as the Director of Communications at Stone Rockers Nigeria Limited, Rachel Ogbonna, accused the Mining Marshals of subjecting licensed mining operators to unlawful arrests, prolonged detention and harassment.

Ogbonna told the committee that the company’s quarry site had remained under seal for more than one year, despite the company possessing what she described as valid mining licences and relevant operating documents.

She alleged that 12 members of the company’s workforce were arrested and taken to an NSCDC detention facility along Airport Road.

According to her, the company’s chairman and director were also detained after visiting the facility with relevant documents in an attempt to establish the reasons for the arrest of their employees and secure their release.

She further alleged that those detained were denied access to their lawyers, while the company’s director was allegedly prevented from receiving essential medication during his detention.

Describing the alleged treatment as a violation of fundamental human rights, Ogbonna argued that the Mining Marshals were established to enforce mining regulations, protect mineral resources and combat illegal operations, rather than operate outside the provisions of the law.

She urged the committee to scrutinise the unit’s budgetary allocations, special intervention funds and other sources of financing, including expenditure on publications, publicity materials and other operational activities.

In another submission, a security operative, Odey Cosmas Polycarp, accused the Mining Marshals, allegedly led by one Onoja Attah, of unlawfully arresting and detaining members of his workforce for several days while demanding ₦100 million as a condition for their release.

Polycarp told the committee that the affected workers were allegedly arrested in a residential neighbourhood where no quarrying or mining activities were taking place, questioning the legal basis for their arrest and subsequent detention.

He also challenged the alleged demand for ₦100 million, describing it as excessive and raising concerns about the circumstances under which the amount was demanded.

According to him, the detained workers were repeatedly beaten while in custody, leaving them traumatised and fearful for their safety.

He urged the lawmakers to investigate the incident and ensure that security operatives responsible for any proven acts of abuse, extortion or unlawful detention were held accountable.

The allegations presented before the committee have raised fresh questions about the operational conduct, accountability mechanisms and oversight of the Mining Marshals, particularly their relationship with licensed mining operators and the extent of their enforcement powers.

The committee is expected to hear from the NSCDC leadership and other relevant stakeholders as it seeks to establish the facts surrounding the allegations, examine the unit’s financial and operational framework, and determine whether its personnel have acted within their statutory mandate.

The investigation is also expected to address concerns about the protection of licensed mining businesses, respect for citizens’ fundamental rights and the need to ensure that the fight against illegal mining does not become a platform for abuse of public office.

The committee maintained that its intervention was aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and justice, while strengthening the effectiveness of security operations in the solid minerals sector.