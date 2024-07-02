Following a protest by workers of SUMAL Foods Limited, known for producing biscuits, candies, and other snack varieties, which resulted in the death of one worker, the Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has summoned a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Comrade Kayode Martins, Chairman of the Oyo State NLC, announced this in a phone conversation with TribuneOnline on Tuesday.

He stated that the meeting, which will include the leadership of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) in the state, SUMAL Foods’ management, and other relevant stakeholders, aims to clarify the incident and determine the next course of action.

The workers were reportedly protesting the non-payment of palliatives mandated by the Federal Government last year, which required the organized private sector to provide palliatives to workers and halt tax payments for six months.

They were also demanding salary increases during the protest, which escalated when one worker was allegedly shot by a law enforcement agent guarding SUMAL Foods’ facilities in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.