Alleged invasion of Buratai’s building: Osun monarch warns against smear campaign

A first-class traditional ruler in Osun State, Olowu Of Kuta, Oba Hameed Adekunle Maikama on Tuesday described critics behind the attack on the person of former Chief of Army Staff, Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai over the alleged invasion of his building by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and recovery of huge cash and other luxury items as blackmailers that are interested in dragging his name into the mud.

The monarch who made this at a press conference held at his palace in Owu- Kuta, however, warned them to desist from the act he described as damaging to the former chief of staff personality.

According to him, ” I am warning the critics to desist from “media terrorism” against him because their attack is a smear campaign and those behind the attack on his person go for blackmail after several unsuccessful attempts to get him removed from office before his time.”

“Let it be known that we have credible information that several faceless NGO (Non-Governmental Organizations) have been paid to embark on a campaign of calumny and destruction against the person of Buratai.”

“The misinforming reports, I stand to confirm, is purely malicious and another fabricated tale published to tarnish Ambassador Buratai’s brilliant image. But, this too has failed, because the ICPC’s official public statement has confirmed Buratai has no link with the said property or the cash and other items found in the building.

“You rightly know, Ambassador Buratai is not from Kuta. He is not an Owu, but I stand for integrity. God himself has covered Buratai with garments of honour.

“He has neither owned a house in Wuse. I pray they desist. I am supporting him with this address to the press since I can always vouch for his excellent character and uncommon integrity. A Yoruba axiom says ‘if you pursue someone and you did not meet him, you make a detour.

“His years of meritorious service to his fatherland cannot be overlooked and as a patriot, having been tested and proven in his commitment to nation-building.

“Ambassador Buratai has and is still serving Nigeria without any blemish despite the unwarranted attacks having chosen to serve without bias which is fetching him commendations almost on a regular basis.





“I make bold to say that Ambassador Buratai remains a man of immense honour. Therefore, he needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians to succeed in his current assignment, notwithstanding the avoidable distractions,” he added