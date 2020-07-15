Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself, has been granted N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged fraud charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adewale must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

Solebo adjourned the case until Aug 5 for substantive hearing.

The defendant who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent document.

According to EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, the defendant was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

“Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Daji said.

