Alleged internet fraud: Court grants social media influencer, Adeherself, N500,000 bail

Latest News
By Segun Kasali- Lagos
Adeherself

Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself, has been granted N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged fraud charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling, Justice Sherifat Solebo also ordered that Adewale must provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

Solebo adjourned the case until Aug 5 for substantive hearing.

The defendant who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of fraudulent document.

According to EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, the defendant was arrested following intelligence received by the EFCC on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos.

“Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Daji said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps to investigate mass resignation of 365 soldiers

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 463 New Cases, Total Now 33,616

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story

Magu: Panel Grills Four EFCC Sectional Heads

The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

NNPC gives conditions for relocation of tank farms, depots

Latest News

South-West states declare readiness for 2020 WASSCE

Latest News

Troops kill 6 bandits, recover GPMG, Ak 47 magazine, arrest informants in Zamfara,…

Latest News

You are making Southern Kaduna unsafe for development ― el-Rufai

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More