Alleged impersonation: ICPC to prosecute final year law student, 5 others — JAMB

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has ordered some computer-based JAMB registration centres in Kano, to produce a final year law student and five others for allegedly involved in impersonation and other crimes which were against the rules and regulations of the agency.

Professor Oloyede who gave the order on Wednesday during his inspection of some computer-based registration centres in the State, said that the above six people, engaged in thumbprint for several candidates and would be prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ( ICPC)

According to him, as far as JAMB is concerned, “we have seen there is little or nothing to be corrected” adding that “though we have discovered some sharp practices that had been done”.

“Almost all of them caught in the act had confessed to committing the offence, because substituting their fingerprints for a candidate, meant that they would go to examination halls and write the examination for such a person.

“We were calling on candidates to be wary of these shady practices and be vigilant, that on no reason any candidate should allow any other person to add his|her own finger to their own finger when doing biometric.”

Prof. Oloyede disclosed that those two were uncovered at Federal College of Education Kano and four discovered at Butale computer centre.

He said they must be brought to Abuja, where they would be handed over to security agencies and the ICPC for proper prosecution.

He added that unknown to many people, the JAMB has introduced a high-tech mechanism capable of not only discovering malpractices but also capable revealed anomalies of thump print for another candidate during registration.

Prof.Oloyede then added that the JAMB have evidence and those who committed such an offence have confessed to committing the offence of conniving with candidates to substitute fingerprints for them adding that “they have questions to answer”.

However, when commenting on the fate of a final law student that was uncovered to have allegedly committed impersonation, he said “law has no respect for anybody”.





What applied to either a staff, student that committed a crime, equally goes to the final law student adding he is liable for the offence committed and must face the music.

