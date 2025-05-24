Alleged fraud: Peter Okoye’s claims untrue, defence counsel tells Court

Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), the defence counsel in the alleged $1m, £34,537 fraud case involving Peter Okoye of P-Square and their ex-manager, Jude Okoye has tendered evidence to the court suggesting that all the claims made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Peter are half-truths.

He made this assertion before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, May, 23.

During cross-examination, the defence counsel showed the court that there were many discrepancies in Peter’s claims.

In his statement to the EFCC, Peter claimed to be a graduate of the University of Abuja, whereas he was a dropout.

Peter then claimed to have stated that he ‘attended’ the university not ‘graduated’.

The defence counsel then showed him the evidence from the EFCC report.

The defence counsel also provided evidence to the court that Jude is not the sole signatory to Northside Entertainment Limited’s accounts. From the evidence tendered, Peter and Paul are category B signatories which contradicted his earlier testimony that he never had access to the accounts.

Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN) also provided bank statements showing multiple cash withdrawals made by Peter, both in dollars and naira from Northside Entertainment Limited accounts, including transfers made to him by Jude.

The account statements showed contractual disbursements to Peter and Paul whenever monies were being received, including royalties, performance fees, and endorsements, negating Peter’s claims about not receiving anything from his elder brother, Jude.

Peter also alleged that Jude was the sole signatory to their accounts, meanwhile, in the bank mandate the three of them signed, Jude was a category A signatory, while Peter and Paul were category B signatories.

Earlier, Peter had also told the court that he was not aware of the royalties paid by Mad Solution, but the defence counsel tendered evidence that all three of them contracted the company and gave them P-Square catalogues.

Under that contract, the three of them have equal rights to royalties. He further provided evidence that Peter received his part of the payments.

The defence claimed that Peter lied when he earlier testified to have received $25,000 and $20,000 as his first and second payment respectively from Mad Solutions suggesting that the defendant, Jude had been receiving money when the group was apart.

Onwuenwunor presented evidence from Mad Solution documents showing that they individually received $4,330.47 and $5,837.35 as first and second payment respectively and not as Peter claimed.

Justice Oshodi admitted some documents as exhibits, including statements of accounts.

Meanwhile, the court asked the defendant’s counsel to furnish the prosecution with copies of documents he tendered before the court.

The judge said, ”If you intend to use a document, make it available to them to make the trial faster”, after which he adjourned further proceedings till October 10 and 17, for the continuation of trial.

