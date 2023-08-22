Days after the deadline given to the panel set up by the Osun State Government to investigate allegations against the suspended Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, the accused and the accuser are yet to be summoned.

The timeline gave to the panel headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Muritala Jimoh to investigate the heels of allegations of financial recklessness, fraud, corruption and abuse of office on the suspended Rector lapsed last week, Friday, August 19.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Hon. Diran Ayanbeku, had on August 8, 2023 inaugurated the panel and given it a two-week timeline to submit the report.

According to a member of the panel, Odetayo wrote to them on Thursday, August 17 requesting for fair hearing while the panel did not request for his to appear till the close of work on Friday.

However, another member of the panel disclosed that the panel later sent an invitation letter to Odetayo at noon on Saturday, August 19, but nobody was in the house to receive the letter.

When contacted, Dr Ezekiel Alabi, a representative of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics at the panel confirmed that neither Odetayo, nor the petitioner was yet to be invited by the panel.

He said: “Dr. Odetayo was yet to be invited as of Friday.”

Odetayo was suspended by the state government in a letter dated July 11, 2023 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh.

His suspension sparked protest in the polyethnic as lecturers and non academic staff suspended activities, describing the action of the state government as an aberration.

