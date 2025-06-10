Alleged fraud: Lawyers, CSOs return to EFCC, demand Mele Kyari’s arrest

A group has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mele Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Led by Barrister Ojonugwa Theophilus, the group submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 25, 2025, alleging that Kyari misappropriated billions of dollars during his time as NNPCL boss. The group noted that 46 days after the petition was filed, no concrete action has been taken by the EFCC.

“We are here today as a group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths to follow up on our earlier petition, with the above title, submitted and received by the Commission on the 25th of April, 2025,” Theophilus stated.

He added, “We are also chagrined that despite our well-written petition, detailing allegations of misappropriation of funds, tax evasion, economic sabotage, and abuse of office by the former NNPCL group CEO, the EFCC is yet to officially invite Kyari for questioning.”

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and we all have a stake in the growth and development of this country. While we appreciate the role the EFCC is playing and has continued to play in ridding this country of the fangs of corruption, we wish to demand the immediate arrest and diligent prosecution of Mele Kyari, to answer to the monumental economic and financial crimes he is alleged to have committed against the Nigerian state.”

The group therefore urged the EFCC to act swiftly to restore public trust and demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE