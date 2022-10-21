Alleged fraud: EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos AG, Shasore, court adjourns till Dec 6

An embattled Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olasupo Shasore, has again been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shasore was arraigned on Thursday before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

And on Friday, he is being arraigned before a Special Offences Court in Ikeja in a similar fact but with different offences.

The former Attorney General of Lagos State was arraigned on two count charges before Justice Mojisola Dada for alleged corrupt offers to public officers.

Shashore, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on corrupt officers contrary to Section 9(1)(a)(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2020.

Following his plea of not guilty, EFCC Counsel, Bala Sanga, requested for a trial date to prove the allegation against him.

Meanwhile, Shasore counsel, Yemi Candide-Johnson, SAN, applied for his bail on liberal terms or on self-recognizance, arguing that Shasore isn’t a flight risk and that the alleged offences are bailable.

Reacting to the request, the EFCC Counsel, Bala Sanga, SAN, did not object to the bail application.

In her ruling, Justice Dada granted him bail and released him to his counsel with a promise to undertake to present him on the next adjourned date.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till December 6, for the commencement of trial.

