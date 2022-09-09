Alleged fraud: Allow court to decide, says Ogun Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has urged his detractors to allow the competent court of law to adjudicate in a petition filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tribune Online recalled that Oluomo appeared before the court on 11 count charges of alleged fraud and misappropriation of the Assembly monies.

The Speaker in a staement personally signed and made available to newsmen, when he resumed at the Assembly complex, said he maintained his innocence, as far as the allegations are concerned.

He said, “I will want the court to decide because the hyperbolic nature of the petitions written by the impeached former Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, was also reflected in the charges.

“By law, I am not the Accounting Officer of the House, for emphasis, the House under my leadership operates only one bank account since 2019, through which running costs and allowances are paid directly into the bank accounts of individual Honourable members and staff of the House including the petitioner.

“Also, charges 10 and 11 are for the Eighth legislature before I became the Speaker.

“I also like to say that the refusal to honour the initial invitation of EFCC was because the method adopted by EFCC is against section 36 of the Constitution and we challenged it in court, this is in the public domain as it was widely reported but the EFCC refused to wait for the pronouncement in that case before taking further steps, despite having joined issues with us in court.

“I have always been disciplined and upright in my position, conduct and dealings with people, I shall continue to remain myself with truth and honour as my goal. I thank everyone that showed love and concern in the last few days. Thanks and God bless you all.”

