Alleged forgery: Police drag Nigerian lawyer, firm, three Ghanaians to Court

The Nigerian Police has preferred a 26-count charge against a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, and three Ghanaians, namely Sam Jonah, a Knight of the British Empire (KBE), Kojo Ansah, Victor Quainoo, and a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd.

The charge, marked CR/402/2025, filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, was dated 25th June, filed on 26th June 2025, and endorsed by the prosecuting counsel, Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Isa Garba.

The complainant (Inspector General of Police) stated in the charge that the defendants are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the forgery of company documents in a bid to illegally take over Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd and JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the accused persons had illegally increased the companies’ share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures, also falsely presenting themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their alleged fraudulent activities.

In a bid to prove its case of fraud, forgery, impersonation, etc., against the defendants, the police listed several exhibits alongside the charge, namely: letters of petition to the IGP and Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, respectively.

Also attached to the charge are copies of the final police investigation report; statements of the defendants; and a letter of relinquishment of 8,000,000 shares allegedly signed by John Townley Johnson on Houses for Africa Holding Inc. letterhead, which the police, through forensic analysis, confirmed to be forged.

Other exhibits include a board resolution of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd dated 9th September 2013, appointing and removing directors; various status reports of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd and JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd—all of which were allegedly manipulated through fraudulent means.

The charge was also accompanied by forensic reports from KeyForensics Ltd and the Nigerian Police, dated 29th November 2025.

Furthermore, the board resolution used to remove Nigerian directors from JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd; the board resolution used to increase the share capital of Houses for Africa and JonahCapital; and title documents processed in the name of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd were also listed as exhibits, as they were allegedly executed without authority and fraudulently.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Kojo Mensah Ansah ‘M’, MD/CEO of Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd of No. 21 Capella Place, Units 16, Eastern Region, Accra, Ghana, and Samuel Esson Jonah KBE ‘M’, of Plot 38 Maitama Sule Street, Asokoro, Abuja, between January 2010 and January 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly give false information to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and the Inspector General of Police through a petition dated 23rd January 2025 and 9th September 2024, against John Townley Johnson, Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, and Paul Odili, alleging that they committed offences of fraud, land grabbing, and identity theft, thereby misleading the police officers, which you knew or believed to be false. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 178 of the Penal Code Law.”

