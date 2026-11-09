Alleged forgery/impersonation: ICPC files amended charge against Matthew Adeyemi, joins four others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed an amended charge against the purported Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The anti-corruption commission had, on Thursday, October 29, arraigned the fake agency boss on behalf of the Federal Government before Justice Yusuf Halilu, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on a 22-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation, and obtaining over N27 billion to start the fake agency, as well as another N3.8 billion for personnel costs.

The ICPC accused him of obtaining the money by forging a document addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The prosecuting agency further accused him of forging documents signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director-General of PFIPC, and of illegally occupying government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III.

The ICPC also alleged that Adeyemi forged a document to the Accountant-General of the Federation captioned “Re: Request for approval of self-accounting status” for the non-existent agency to operate within the government financial reporting structure.

It also alleged that Adeyemi forged documents to the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to obtain a domain name for the agency.

The commission also accused Adeyemi of gifting N210,000 to Aminu Abdullahi, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), “to facilitate the allocation of office space,” without official authorisation.

He was further alleged to have gifted N300,000 to an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Ogaba Harry, to facilitate the release and handover of two official vehicles (a Prado SUV and a Land Cruiser SUV) to him, according to the charge.

The prosecution stated that Adeyemi allegedly committed the offences between 2024 and 2026, which it added contravened provisions of Sections 364, 366, and 132 of the Penal Code Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990; Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006; and Section 9(a) and punishable under Section 9(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

He, however, pleaded not guilty when the 22-count charge was read to him in open court.

However, at the resumed hearing of the case today, the prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir SAN, informed the court that there was a fresh development in the case, as the prosecution had filed an amended charge to include four other defendants: Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh, and Patricia Akhigbe.

The senior advocate, however, told the court that the case could not proceed due to the absence of the fourth defendant, Florence Omameh.

He informed the court that Omameh was not present due to illness, which necessitated her admission to a hospital in Abuja, adding that she had been duly served with the charge alongside the proof of evidence by the prosecution.

According to the prosecutor, “The case has now become a joint trial consisting of five defendants. The fourth defendant’s absence has handicapped and constrained the prosecution from proceeding with the arraignment, this being a criminal charge.”

Citing Section 266 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the prosecutor told the court that a defendant must be present in court throughout the trial, subject to the exceptions provided in the law.

Tahir, therefore, urged the court to grant a short adjournment to allow the fourth defendant time to recover to enable her to take her plea.

Counsel for Adeyemi, Ibrahim Angulu SAN, objected neither to the amended charge nor to the application for adjournment.

Following this development, the court did not take the pleas of the defendants present.

Justice Halilu subsequently adjourned the case to Wednesday, November 18, for the arraignment of all defendants.

He directed, however, that Adeyemi be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, while the three others present in court be taken to the ICPC’s detention facility.

The amended charge filed by the ICPC, dated November 3—which joins four other defendants who claim to be civil servants—now consists of a 36-count charge brought against Adeyemi and his co-defendants.

While the amended charge retains the previous allegations against Adeyemi, it adds further alleged offences against him and the additional defendants.

The defendants are accused of criminal conspiracy, offering gratification, official corruption, using their positions to accept gratification, and impersonating a public servant.