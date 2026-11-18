Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, who is standing trial before the court alongside one other, to return his international passport on or before December 2, 2026.

Giwa is the first defendant in the matter, marked FCT/HC/CR/150/2025, brought before the court by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on charges bordering on forgery and impersonation.

He is facing trial alongside another lawyer, Ibitade Bukola. They were alleged to have forged some documents in order to mislead the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice into withdrawing a criminal charge earlier instituted against Giwa and two others before Justice Samira Bature, also of the High Court of FCT, sitting at Maitama, Abuja.

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The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

At the resumed proceedings in the case today, slated to hear an application files by a subpoenaed witness, Chief Awa U. Kalu SAN, seeking to set aside the subpoena issued against him.

The prosecuting counsel, Stanley Medugu, informed the court that the subpoenaed witness was absent in court again.

The prosecutor asserted that once a witness has been subpoenaed in a matter, such witness is required under the law to remain in court until formally discharged.

Medugu then prayed the court to establish whether Giwa has complied with its November 9 order, directing him to return his international passport within 24 hours or show cause.

Responding to this, Giwa, who announced he appeared for himself, said that he had no further confidence in the court, saying that he wanted the case to be transferred to another court in the interest of justice.

According to him, “I have no confidence in this court,” adding that he had filed an application seeking the judge’s recusal.

Describing this as serious, counsel for the subpoenaed witness, Dr Sunny Ajala, urged the court to suspend proceedings pending the FCT Chief Judge’s response to the petition.

The counsel for the second defendant, Ogbu Aboje, aligned himself with Dr Ajala’s position.

While responding to their position, Justice Onwuegbuzie held that the court would not suspend proceedings, noting that he had not received any communication from the Chief Judge.

He thereafter called in Ajala to move his motion wherein the subpoenaed witness sought to set aside the subpoena issued against him.

This was, however, delayed as the first defendant sought permission to use the toilet but it took him longer time to return for the proceedings.

Upon Giwa’s return, Ajala subsequently moved his client’s motion and then urged the court to set aside the subpoena, which he described as “excessively broad, oppressive, a fishing expedition and an abuse of court process”.

According to Ajala, two subpoenas were issued against his client, which he submitted interfered with his client’s professional responsibilities as a legal practitioner under Rule 19 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2023.

While opposing the motion, the prosecuting counsel, Medugu, urged the court to dismiss the application.

However, an attempt by Giwa to oppose the application, relying on Section 398 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, was overruled by the court.

The court then asked if he had complied with its November 9 order to return his international passport within 24 hours.

Responding, Giwa explained that he had submitted the passport among the documents required to process his expired visa.

Aside from this, he told the court that its earlier order concerning the passport was on appeal, adding that the record of appeal had been transmitted.

Giwa further contended that the prosecution was in possession of the document and that the court lacked jurisdiction to make further pronouncements on the matter.

The judge, however, questioned his failure to comply with the earlier directive.

According to the court, by his failure to comply with the court’s directive, Giwa was in contempt of the court.

“Are you aware that you are in contempt of this court for not returning the passport? I granted you the passport to enable you to go and see your family, with the expectation that you would return when you came back,” the judge said.

While adjourning ruling on the subpoenaed witness’ application to December 2, Justice Onwuegbuzie ordered Giwa to return the international passport to the court on or before the date.