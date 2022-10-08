Alleged forgery: AGF lists 10 witnesses against Anambra varsity professor, others

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) told a Federal High Court, Abuja that about ten witnesses would testify in a suit filed against Prof. Obiajulu Obikeze and four others over alleged forgery of chieftaincy documents.

When the matter came up on Friday, Ewere Aliemeke, who held the brief of Joe Agi (SAN) for the AGF informed that the prosecution will call about ten witnesses in the matter.

But Chief Okey Obike, who appeared for the defendants, said an application seeking an order dismissing the charge had been filed on April 19, 2022 and added that are saying that the charge was a complete abuse of court processes.

Aliemeke, who acknowledged the receipt of the application, said the prosecution had responded to the process and intend to add one or more things to the process filed by the previous counsel.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter till December 14 to hear the preliminary objection of the defendants.

The AGF took over the case from the Nigerian Police in June this year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Prof. Obikeze, Dr Raymond Ofor, Chief Israel Ezue, Sir Amobi Nwafor and Okafor Bethram IK, who are 1st to 5th defendants respectively, are being prosecuted over allegations bordering on forgery of chieftaincy documents.

Obikeze, who works with the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, formerly known as Anambra State University Igbariam in Anambra, was arraigned in February this year, along with other defendants on 11 count charge.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021 dated and filed on July 6, 2021, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offence around Jan.15, 2019, at Awa, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

In count one, the five defendants, and others now at large, were alleged to have conspired to commit forgery offence contrary to Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of Nigeria, 2010.

While count two accused them of uttering forged documents, count three accused them of making “a forged letter to the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra on Chieftaincy and Towns Union Matters.