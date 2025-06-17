Alleged firearm possession: Police interrogate Pastor Adefarasin

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock church, is currently being interrogated over the alleged possession of a firearm, following the circulation of a viral video online.

This was made known in a statement by the Lagos State Police Command on X on Tuesday.

The post stated that Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily presented himself at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, where detectives have commenced an investigation into the matter.

It reads, “No one is above the law!

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding a gun-like object against another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle. The outcome of the investigation will be made public.”

The investigation stems from a short video clip that surfaced online, showing the pastor holding what appeared to be a gun-like object while engaging another road user.

The incident occurred as he was reportedly driving an unregistered vehicle.

In the 10-second video, a black Range Rover is seen approaching a content creator who was filming cars on the street.

As the vehicle slows down, the tinted window rolls down, revealing Pastor Adefarasin. The videographer, who recognises the pastor, greets him but is met with what many believe to be a warning gesture, as Adefarasin appears to flash a firearm. The man behind the camera is then heard apologising as the vehicle drives off.

The video, originally posted by a Lagos-based content creator known for showcasing luxury vehicles, quickly went viral and sparked public outrage. Social media users criticised what they perceived as the pastor’s unlawful possession of a firearm.

Reacting to the allegations, Adefarasin issued a statement denying any wrongdoing. “You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm,” the statement reads.

“I want to assure you of this — that, that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone.”