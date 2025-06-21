Alleged dominance: ACPN replies NARD, calls for healthcare revamp, respect for professional autonomy

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has responded to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) regarding the issue of healthcare leadership and professional practice in Nigeria.

Recall ACPN had earlier demanded an end to what it described as “institutionalised marginalisation” of non-physician health professionals across Nigeria’s education and health sectors”, before the reaction of NARD on the issue.

In a statement issued by the ACPN National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Ezeh, on Saturday, two points raised by NARDS were addressed, The issues raised include, the effectiveness of physician-led hospital leadership and the claim that physicians do not interfere with other health professions.

The ACPN in the statement expressed appreciation for the intellectual discourse initiated by NARD while emphasising the need for clarity on several significant aspects of healthcare administration in Nigeria.

The association stated that “healthcare administration is, ideally, an autonomous professional calling,” and criticized the deviation from this norm that occurred in 1985 with the introduction of Decree 10, which mandated the headship of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) by physicians.

While stating the adverse effects of this shift, the ACPN noted that the hospital system in Nigeria, previously characterized by efficiency and decorum under professional administrators, has suffered tremendously under physician leadership.

The association cited numerous instances of corruption involving physician leaders, including ministers and hospital directors, some of whom have faced charges related to the misappropriation of funds intended for crucial health services.

The statement further revealed that the health sector is now burdened with over #30 billion in debt owed to the pharmaceutical industry due to the mismanagement of health funds.

Additionally, the ACPN criticized the lack of leadership and management competencies among physicians.

“Physicians often demonstrate poor communication, subpar relationship management, and an overall lack of experience in business strategies,” they stated, highlighting how this deficiency adversely affects the functionality of public healthcare facilities.

The ACPN emphasised troubling health indices in Nigeria, including high rates of infant and maternal mortality, inefficiencies in health logistics, and a neglect of preventive healthcare.

The association lamented that the healthcare system has shifted its focus from preventive measures to exclusively curative solutions, often driven by economic interests.

Also in reaction to NARD’s assertion that physicians do not interfere in the affairs of other health professionals, the ACPN challenged the notion, stating that the current climate clearly illustrates a lack of respect for the roles of non-physician professionals.

While discussions concerning the implementation of a Consultant Pharmacist Cadre were cited as examples where physicians have resisted acknowledging the contributions of pharmacists and other healthcare workers.

ACPN further added that historical resistance to appointing non-physicians in key healthcare roles has contributed to a culture that undermines the capabilities of other health professionals.

The association however called for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare system, advocating for a model grounded in global best practices.

“The takeover by physicians has led to unprecedented corruption and inefficiency within the health sector

“The health sector has been plagued by negotiations skewed in favor of physicians, enabling them to dictate terms that marginalize other health professionals

“For Nigeria to move beyond ineffective healthcare governance, the government must embrace holistic reforms that genuinely serve the needs of all Nigerians,” the association stated, signaling a commitment to pursuing a more collaborative and effective healthcare framework moving forward,” the statement read.