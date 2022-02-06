Alleged delay in payment of personnel salary, misleading, inciting ― Army

The Nigerian Army High Command has dismissed an online report alleging delay in payment of January salary of its personnel, with many being paid peanuts, while Generals fed fat.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army declared that “this report is not only misleading but is a grandiose attempt to incite personnel against the established precept of discipline in the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, “for the avoidance of doubt, since the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya assumed command, he has prioritized the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, including ensuring prompt payment of salaries, allowances and all statutory entitlements to personnel.

“Therefore, the allegation suggesting delay and non-implementation of new salary increase is a reckless falsehood in all its intent and purposes.”

It explained that “over the years, the NA has built a reputation and unbroken record of prompt payment of salaries and allowances. Officers and soldiers get their monthly salaries and allowances as at when due.”

The statement added that “if there is any envisaged delay, troops are usually communicated through the internal communication mechanism.

According to it, “it is, therefore, instructive to state that for the month of January, all salaries and allowances have been paid

“The attempt to stir up discontent and whip up the sentiment with regards to the unsubstantiated and baseless report that Generals feed fat is an outrageous frivolity.

“It is an attempt to incite personnel against the institution and cause disaffection in the ranks and should therefore be outrightly discountenanced.”

While calling on all credible media organizations to distance themselves from the apparent unprofessional and disgraceful yellow journalism practised by some media channels and purveyors of fake news, it declared that there was cause for alarm as the nation’s troops “are in high spirit and would not be distracted by any mischievous submission by agent provocateurs”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate