Alleged cybercrime: Senator Natasha’s trial against Akpabio stalled, rescheduled to Oct 20

The planned commencement of trial in the cybercrime charges preferred against suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before a Federal High Court in Abuja was stalled on Monday, following an objection raised by the defendant.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on 30 June on a six-count charge filed against her by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar, and granted bail, following which the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, adjourned till 22 September to commence trial.

When the case was called on Monday, prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, told the court that the business of the day was for the prosecution to open its case by calling its first witness.

Kaswe, who had a television screen mounted in the courtroom in preparation for the commencement of proceedings, told the court that the prosecution had a witness in court and was ready to proceed.

Responding, defence counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), expressed concern about the possibility of the prosecution opening its case because of the notice of preliminary objection filed by the defendant challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.

He said the objection was not to the nature of the charge but to the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The defence lawyer also complained about not being served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Although Kaswe argued that the objection filed by the defendant should not be allowed to stall the court’s business for the day, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, insisted that the prosecution must first respond to the objection.

The judge said he intended first to determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the case and subsequently fixed 20 October for the hearing of the objection.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, brought under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, alleged to have transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means with the intention to malign, incite, endanger lives and breach public order.

Among the particulars of the charge are claims that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, while addressing a gathering on 4 April 2025 in Ihima, Kogi State, alleged that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, instructed ex-Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed in Kogi State.

She was also alleged to have, in a television interview, repeated similar claims to the effect that the Senate President and the former Governor of Kogi State plotted to kill her in her state.

Some counts in the charge read:

“That, on or about the 1st day of April 2025, while addressing a crowd of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, you — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan — intentionally caused the following communication to be transmitted via a computer system and network, to wit: ‘…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me here…’ And you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and punishable under the same Act.

“That, on or about the 1st day of April 2025, while addressing a crowd of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, you — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan — intentionally caused the following communication to be transmitted via a computer system and network, to wit: ‘…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me here…’ And you, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Yahaya Adoza Bello, a former Governor of Kogi State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

