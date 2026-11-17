The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed counsel to activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore, to serve all parties with his application seeking to amend and regularise a subpoena issued to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The directive followed objections by counsel to the INEC chairman, Dr Alex Izinyon, SAN, who challenged the propriety of an ex parte application filed by Sowore’s counsel while an existing application seeking to set aside the subpoena was already pending before the court.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, Izinyon announced his appearance for Amupitan but said he was appearing under protest. He informed the court that his client had filed an application dated November 10, 2026, challenging the subpoena, adding that the process had been served on the other parties in the matter.

In response, counsel to Sowore informed the court that he had filed an ex parte application on November 11, seeking permission to amend the subpoena and regularise its service on the INEC chairman. He indicated his readiness to move the application.

However, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, questioned why the application was filed ex parte when the affected parties were already before the court and a challenge to the subpoena was pending.

The judge observed that a subpoena was an instrument and command of the court, which derived its authority from the court’s signature.

He queried the propriety of seeking to amend or regularise the subpoena through an ex parte process, insisting that the parties affected by the application should be put on notice.

In his defence, Sowore’s counsel argued that the court had the authority to correct defects in the content or service of a subpoena issued under its authority.

He said the application was intended to regularise the process and not to undermine the court’s authority, adding that he would comply if the court directed that the application be served on the other parties.

However, Izinyon argued that his client had already challenged the subpoena through a formal application scheduled for hearing and that the applicant could not simply seek to amend the process without first addressing the pending challenge.

He maintained that any alteration to the subpoena required an appropriate order of the court, urging Sowore’s counsel to clarify whether he intended to withdraw the original subpoena or proceed with the application to amend it.

The court subsequently directed Sowore’s counsel to put all other parties on notice of the application seeking to regularise the subpoena and adjourned the matter until November 23.

After the arguments, Izinyon also complained about what he described as intimidating text messages his office had received since the legal process was served.

He told the court that while some messages expressed respect for him, others questioned his involvement in the matter and accused him of attempting to humiliate or rubbish an individual.

The senior lawyer, however, did not identify those responsible for the messages but suggested they could be supporters of persons involved in the matter.

“Please, let the courts do this job. Leave the lawyers. Leave their jobs,” Izinyon appealed, urging those concerned to allow the judicial process to run its course.

The trial judge also expressed surprise that news of his recent illness had attracted widespread public attention, acknowledging that he was unwell around the time of the previous adjournment. The judge said he was human and could fall ill like anyone else.

“I was not feeling fine. Since I came, I have never been sick. I am a human being. I don’t know why it should be a subject of announcements all over the world that I was sick,” he said.

Sowore is facing a two-count charge for allegedly calling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @YeleSowore.

He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), which is prosecuting him on behalf of the Federal Government.