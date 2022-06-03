Alleged culpable homicide: FG arraigns Osinachi’s husband over singer’s death

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on Friday, arraigned the husband of the deceased gospel singer, Osinachi, Mr Peter Nwachukwu, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Osinachi, who sang the popular Ekweme track, died on April 8 at the National Hospital, Abuja following which fingers were pointed at her husband for being responsible for her death as a result of domestic violence she was subjected to him.

Nwachukwu was subsequent invited and detained by the police for his wife and mother of his children’s death.

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu was arraigned today before Justice N.K.Nwosu-Iheme, sitting at Wuse 2, Abuja, on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and culpable homicide, among others.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him when read to him in the open court.

Following his not-guilty plea, Justice Nwosu-Iheme remanded Nwachukwu in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending a hearing and determination of the case.





She ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility while the trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12 pm and June 17 by 9 am.

The judge then ordered an accelerated hearing of the case, holding that, “Accelerated hearing is hereby ordered.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit.”

Part of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

If convicted of the offences, Nwachukwu faces death as culpable homicide carries the death penalty.

