Former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described himself as one of the most transparent politicians in Nigeria, insisting that allegations of corruption against him will eventually be disproved.

Bello stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, where he spoke on corruption allegations, his political style, his administration in Kogi, and his recent absence from the political scene.

“I am the most transparent and the most vilified, but at the end of the day, I will be vindicated,” he said.

ALSO READ: Aiyedatiwa approves fresh budget for women empowerment project

The former governor also addressed questions about the excavation of the road leading to the hometown of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, his alleged role in pushing former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, into political exile, and claims that former senator Smart Adeyemi was unhappy with him.

Asked whether his political approach could be considered brutal, Bello said he was only tough on people he considered criminals, regardless of their political or ideological affiliations.

“I accept that I am brutal to criminals, be they political or ideological. I am not mentioning any names. When we have security reports, we must act on those reports,” he said.

Reflecting on his eight-year administration in Kogi, Bello said he had no regrets about his performance, adding that he accepted responsibility for the decisions and events that characterised his tenure.

“I have no regrets whatsoever, and I take responsibility for everything that happened. I gave my best,” he said.

On his absence from active political engagements, Bello explained that the period had allowed him to assess his past activities, reposition himself and prepare for future leadership responsibilities.

“Within this period, I was able to evaluate, take stock and reposition myself for better and more quality leadership that is ahead of us,” he said.

Bello also dismissed suggestions that he installed his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, as a stooge to remain in control of the state.

However, he expressed confidence that Ododo would secure re-election for a second term.