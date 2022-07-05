Alleged Christians’ persecution: FG replies five US senators

THE Federal Government on Monday condemned the call by five United States republican senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of alleged persecution of Christians.

The senators who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practise their religion.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the call is based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

The minister said, “You will recall that only few months ago Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there was no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practise the religion of their choice.

“We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practise their religion.

“The country also does not have a policy of violating freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith.”

Mohammed noted that the 1999 Constitution guarantees the right of anybody to practise his or her own faith without molestation and the government has always safeguarded the constitutional provision jealously.

He added that most commentators who are not well versed in the politics and happenings in Nigeria take criminalities and communal clashes as issues of religious persecution.

He said, “Nobody in Nigeria is being persecuted. But we have issues of criminality going on and the criminals really do not make distinction of any religion.





“They kidnap for money, they hold people for ransom irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back many years.

“If statistics are to be taken, I can say confidently that many Muslims and Christians have been victims of these criminals.”

The minister indicated that the only known group that targets Christians is the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He, however, noted that the Federal Government had mounted a large-scale military operation to wipe out the criminals and it that is yielding results.

“What ISWAP is doing is that because of their dwindling influence, they are now attacking churches and Christians in order to create a crisis between various religious groups.

“But as a government, we are after them,” he added.

The minister said some NGOs were also feeding the international community with wrong information to get funds from donors. Mohammed reiterated that the two major religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity, are also collaborating to find a solution to the crisis and bring peace and harmony.