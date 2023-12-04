A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said the filing of a cross-appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleging Governor Abba Yusuf of submitting a forged certificate disqualifying him from holding the Kano State governorship position can be described as an effort in futility and chasing of shadows.

Ajadi, while speaking on Monday, said the APC should provide proof that the certificate submitted by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is forged.

He noted that the APC is shamefully pursuing another dead end in its desperate move to unseat the choice of the Kano State people.

According to him, “APC should realise that Nigeria is not a banana republic. No matter how much the party tries, it cannot succeed in upturning the victory of our great party in Kano State.

“Governor Abba Yusuf will serve for eight years as governor.

“Our members should remain calm despite this provocation. We must maintain peace. We are sure of getting justice at the Supreme Court,” he said.

Recall that the two parties, the APC and the NNPP, as well as their candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf and Yusuf Guwana, respectively, are now at the Supreme Court following a contradictory judgement given by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which declared the APC flagbearer, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the state’s governorship poll held on March 18.

However, a discrepancy arose between the judgement read in court and the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement.

The NNPP appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that the CTC upheld Yusuf’s election, but the Court of Appeal acknowledged a clerical error in the CTC and promised correction.

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Abba Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of the Kano governorship election, with a margin of over 100,000 votes.

