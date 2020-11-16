Alleged certificate forgery: Court shifts suit against Obaseki to November 18

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday adjourned till November 18, 2020 to hear the alleged certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the suit was slated for hearing on Monday, the trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, however, put it off till Wednesday following submissions by counsel to Obaseki, Ken Mozia (SAN) that all pending motions relating to pleadings must first be resolved before going into the substantive matter

Mozia specifically asked the court to allow him to move his motion challenging the competence of the reply filed by the APC to the defence of governor Obaseki in the matter.

APC’s counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) objected to the position of Obaseki on the pending motions and prayed the court to allow him to go straight into the substantive matter by calling his witnesses who were in court

Counsel to the PDP, Razak Isenalumhe aligned himself with Obaseki’s position that all pending motions be resolved first before delving into the main matter

In a short ruling, Justice Mohammed held that Obaseki’s motion challenging the competence of APC’s reply to his defence is fundamental because it is related to the pleadings and has to be resolved first

The judge said that filing of pleadings can not be said to have been completed when motion challenging the competence of a reply to defence has not been resolved and subsequently adjourned till November 18 for the hearing of Obaseki’s motion.

Obaseki

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE