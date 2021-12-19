Alleged Budget padding: Senator Jibrin divides Civil society groups

The alleged indictment of Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Senator Barau Jibrin by the Independent Corrupt Practises and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) report has polarised certain Civil Society Organisations in Abuja.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation in the alleged report by the anti-graft Commission was accused of poor execution of Constituency Projects and using his cronies to secure multi-billion Naira contracts from certain federal government agencies.

The media office of Senator Barau had since dismissed the allegation as phantom.

But addressing newsmen at the weekend, Guidance of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI) and Partners for Legislative Agenda in Nigeria (PLAN) said that the Kano Senator should be compelled to step down as Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation based on an allegation of abuse of office.

Coordinators of GDDI and PLAN, Comrades Momoh Prince and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta advised President of the Senate and Chairman of National Assembly, Ahmad Lawan to heed their call as they jointly maintained that Senator Jibrin’s continuous leadership of such a sensitive committee was at variance with the All Progressives Congress anti-corruption crusade.

“It is therefore incumbent on you as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to rise to the moral and patriotic occasion before you and sack the indicted Senator.”

“We are very saddened about the manifestation of corruption in Nigeria in its instituted forms. At a period of undeniable economic downturn and financial austerity for the federal government, it is suffocating to live with the fact that as long as a character like Senator Barau Jibrin chairs the Appropriation Committee of the Senate, budget padding will be the order of the day.

“The 2020 Appropriation Act is full of padded expenditures which have now been pronounced by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as failing in all the integrity tests of accepted procedures in procurement and an aberration to the provisions of the Procurement Act.

“In the reported Constituency and Executive Tracking Exercise Phase 3 Report of the ICPC, it has become obvious that Senator Barau Jibrin has bestrode our national budget as a monstrous Colossus, creating expenditures that can only be criminally explained, or accounted for.

“And expectedly, the Senator has not denied the allegations in the ICPC report against him. A man who is found to have grossly abused our National Budget should not by any moral compass be allowed to continue to superintend over the legislative scrutiny of our National Budget.

“It is therefore a matter of patriotic duty for you, the Senate President to act in the national interest by removing him as a matter of dire urgency. Nigerians can no longer afford the continuous padding of our national budget. Enough is enough!”

In a counter-statement, another group operating under the platform, Civil Society Organisations for Transparency and Accountability (CSOTA) however dismissed the allegation against Senator Jibrin as baseless.

Spokesperson of CSOTA, Comrade Sunday Attah declared that the GDDI and PLAN were being used by aggrieved APC chieftains fuelling the leadership tussle in the Kano State chapter of the party.

“It’s on record that Senator Barau Jibrin alongside his colleagues worked hard to deliver the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of returning the national budgetary system to the January – December budget cycle. Nigerians are happy with this great feat achieved by these credible Nigerians, which has no doubt brought transparency and accountability to our budget system.

“We make bold to say that under the distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency, openness and accountability is the order of the day.

“It’s on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin. And we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his good work for the betterment of the country and shouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors.”

