Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke is scheduled to appear in court in the British capital on October 2 after being charged with bribery offences relating to her time in office, the UK National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.

Alison-Madueke has been on bail since being arrested in London in October 2015.

Soon after her arrest, her family’s lawyer told AFP she would strongly contest corruption allegations that have dogged her during and after her time in former president Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

She has been linked to a string of money laundering, bribery and asset recovery cases in Nigeria, as well as in Italy and the United States.

In an interview in November 2015, she said, “I challenge anyone to come forward with facts showing that I stole government or public money.

“I’ve never stolen Nigeria’s money.”

Alison-Madueke, who was in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman to be oil minister in Nigeria and the first female president of the global oil cartel, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

