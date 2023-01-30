Alleged attack on President Buhari: APC PCC demands arrest of PDP spokesperson

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has called for the arrest of the spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Debo Ologunagba.

Reacting to a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary which claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Kano state on Monday during his visit to the North West State, Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity APC PCC in a statement on Monday night dismissed it as a contrived, imaginary attack.

While appealing to Nigerians to ignore what he described as “fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality,” Onanuga said the statement attributed to the PDP National Publicity Secretary was part of “the plot by PDP to orchestrate and execute many evil plans to defame, ridicule and delegitimise President Muhammadu Buhari and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Nigerians of goodwill would have seen by now that we didn’t raise false alarm in our statement issued on Sunday, January 29, 2023 where we detailed the evil machinations of PDP and their hirelings.

“Only the evil mind of PDP could conceive an attack on a President of Nigeria. It is not impossible that PDP through its paid agents would organise miscreants to stage manage an attack but we are sure the security agencies are capable of foiling any planned attack on the President and anyone who is caught in such unholy plot now or in the future will have himself or herself to blame.”

“We call on the security agencies especially the Police and Department of State Security to immediately arrest PDP National Publicity Secretary for interrogation over this supposed attack.”