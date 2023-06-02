A group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) in Ondo state, on Saturday berated the Deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over domestic violence, alleging him of allegedly beating his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s National Coordinator, Mrs Damilola Charles, who accused Ayedatiwa of beating his wife repeatedly on several occasions in the presence of his aides, staff and friends.

According to the group, wife beating is a civil rights problem of enormous magnitude, and said that the campaign on violence against women must be applicable and extended to elected officers in the country.

But while reacting, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Ayedatiwa, Mr. Kenneth Odusola, denied having knowledge of any domestic violence between his boss and his wife.

He however said “there is no reaction. Family matters should be left for family matters. That is not for your own consumption so I don’t know about it.

“I don’t look at family matters, so I don’t know about any domestic violence. Whoever may have talked to you or given you information should go and get his facts and not from me because I am not employed by a family and I don’t get involved”

But the group maintained in the statement that: “We have taken our time to investigate and confirm the allegations of domestic violence between the deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa.

“Rumour mills are abuzz about the condemnable act of the deputy governor. We indeed, have it on good authority that the deputy governor has physically assaulted his wife twice in the last four months.

“It is unacceptable that a deputy governor would physically assault his wife and inflicted grievous bodily injuries on her. It is equally disturbing that the deputy governor would perpetrate this crime against humanity and womanhood and attempt to cover it up.

“Those who occupy public offices are expected to be above board and conduct themselves in a manner that would inspire the people and serve as role models.

“It is shocking to discover that the deputy governor assaulted his wife severally to the point that the Wife had to escape to the United Kingdom to save her life.





“The deputy governor has broken moral decorum and acted in a manner that brings his office to disrepute. We are, to say the least, disappointed with this embarrassing conduct.”

The group however, called on the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development to dig deeper into the matter and unravel the details.

“We are calling on the First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the State to look deeper into the situation and represent the interest of the Nigerian women.

“We are aware that the deputy governor had deliberately attempted to cover up this incident and also silenced his close aides who witnessed the scene on different occasions.

“We are also giving the deputy governor seven days ultimatum to come clean and apologise to his wife publicly. Failure to do this will attract massive action against him.”