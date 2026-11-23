Delta State Government aide, Ossai Ovie, has faulted calls for the removal of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, over allegations of sexual assault involving a foreign tourist, arguing that the woman should also be criticised for her conduct during the encounter.

Ossai, in his reaction to the controversy, said the discussion should not focus solely on the monarch, as he believes the tourist also had a responsibility to maintain boundaries during their meeting.

The controversy followed a viral video of the Emir of Daura holding and rubbing the hand of a female tourist during her visit to the palace. The woman subsequently alleged that the monarch hugged her, kissed her on the cheek and touched her breasts without her consent.

The incident sparked calls for the traditional ruler’s removal, with some Nigerians describing the alleged conduct as unacceptable. Others, however, defended the monarch and questioned the tourist’s actions during the encounter.

Reacting to the backlash, Ossai said the woman could have chosen to sit farther away from the Emir, noting that they had only just met and that other seats were available.

He also argued that she should have ended the interaction when the monarch allegedly began rubbing her hand, rather than continuing the meeting.

“This is not about defending anybody. This is about boundaries, respect, and common sense on both sides,” he wrote.

Ossai further questioned what could have prompted the monarch to hold and rub the tourist’s hand, insisting that she should have withdrawn once the contact became uncomfortable.

According to him, remaining in the situation could create the impression that the conduct was acceptable, although he maintained that the monarch was equally expected to know better and uphold appropriate standards.

“Nobody is excusing bad behaviour from anyone. A leader should know better and protect his dignity,” he said.

He added that people should be conscious of their personal safety and avoid situations in which their reactions could be misinterpreted, stressing that responsibility for respecting boundaries should not rest on one party alone.

“Don’t put yourself in a position where your silence looks like consent,” Ossai wrote, adding, “Leaders must respect boundaries. Visitors must set boundaries.”